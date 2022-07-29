IRON Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

IRON Financial LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 16,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 41,757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

Home Depot stock opened at $299.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.