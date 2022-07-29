Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $206.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $206.90.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

