Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Acquires $54,772.20 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.13. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.54. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $71.60.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCBI. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

