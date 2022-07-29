Barclays (LON:BARC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BARC. UBS Group set a GBX 267 ($3.22) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 245 ($2.95) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 210 ($2.53) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 248.25 ($2.99).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 155.28 ($1.87) on Thursday. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 140.06 ($1.69) and a one year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 158.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 167.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

In other news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 114,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.95), for a total value of £185,872.32 ($223,942.55).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

