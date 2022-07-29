Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 209.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in MasTec by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,123,000 after buying an additional 565,274 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $25,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,568,000 after acquiring an additional 230,953 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,428,000 after acquiring an additional 220,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in MasTec by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 704,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,039,000 after acquiring an additional 173,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MasTec in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $78.96 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.83.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

