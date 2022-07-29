Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sector Gamma AS raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 26,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $39,648.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,515,526.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $66.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.16. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $195.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

