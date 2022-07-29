Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 330 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

OEF stock opened at $185.39 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.66 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.20 and its 200-day moving average is $192.71.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.