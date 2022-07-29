Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 418 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $129.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -48.34 and a beta of 1.25. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88). CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYBR. StockNews.com raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Summit Insights dropped their target price on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.