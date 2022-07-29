Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 23,914 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,914 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 1,405.5% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 27,403,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,525,000 after acquiring an additional 25,583,059 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,309,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,796,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,315 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,273,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clarivate by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,089,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,219,000 after buying an additional 4,312,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

CLVT opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.05 and a beta of 0.85. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.22.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,952,714.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

