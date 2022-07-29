Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Position Cut by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,819 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,036 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.1% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,986,000 after buying an additional 37,228 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.8 %

CM stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.66. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $45.09 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

