Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Black Knight by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Black Knight by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 780,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,330,000 after purchasing an additional 134,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Stock Performance

Shares of BKI opened at $65.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average of $65.71. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $84.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.31 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 34.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James lowered Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

