Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.21 Million Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IEI opened at $121.23 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $132.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.89.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.119 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.