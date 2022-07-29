Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New Investment in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,308,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,287,304,000 after buying an additional 109,294 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,095,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,740,000 after acquiring an additional 64,734 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,052,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,690,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,920,000 after purchasing an additional 289,400 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 983,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,009,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV stock opened at $126.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.16. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $122.38 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

