Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 11,391 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,391 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 54.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 6,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,686.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 6,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,686.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $204,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,820.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,479 shares of company stock worth $2,165,060 in the last three months.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%.

LBTYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

