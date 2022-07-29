Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 3,000 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 297.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,505,000 after buying an additional 68,645 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in McKesson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,098,000 after buying an additional 168,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,869,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $386,729,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $340.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $192.38 and a 12 month high of $341.65.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.07%.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,745 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Argus lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.69.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

