Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 3,000 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 297.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,505,000 after buying an additional 68,645 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in McKesson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,098,000 after buying an additional 168,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,869,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $386,729,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Stock Up 0.1 %
MCK opened at $340.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $192.38 and a 12 month high of $341.65.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.07%.
Insider Transactions at McKesson
In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,745 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Argus lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.69.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McKesson (MCK)
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.