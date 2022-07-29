uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.17% of uniQure worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QURE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in uniQure in the first quarter worth $155,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in uniQure by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in uniQure in the first quarter worth $231,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at uniQure

In related news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $100,065.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,190.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $141,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $100,065.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,511 shares in the company, valued at $852,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,905 shares of company stock valued at $263,409. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Price Performance

uniQure stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. uniQure has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). uniQure had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 61.76%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on QURE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

