Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 18,216 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,216 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,690,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,418,000 after purchasing an additional 141,772 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,033 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,139,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,599,000 after purchasing an additional 143,693 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.19.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.