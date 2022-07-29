Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.51 Million Holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.23% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INDY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $392,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDY opened at $43.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average is $44.45. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.17 and a 52-week high of $53.83.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

