Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $36,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 14.7% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 35,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the first quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 37,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.2 %

DD opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average is $68.93.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

