37,716 Shares in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI France ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,427,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. 6 Meridian lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 187,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,319 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

EWQ opened at $31.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.90.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

