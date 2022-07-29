16,878 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,180,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,888,000 after purchasing an additional 176,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,253,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,377,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,360,000 after purchasing an additional 235,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,246,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,110,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,142,000 after purchasing an additional 201,760 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $93.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.47 and a 200 day moving average of $89.90. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $108.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.42 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.07.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.