Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.07% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,015,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GBT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush set a $74.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $32.73 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $40.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

