Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 3,279 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,067,311,000 after acquiring an additional 539,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,509,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,601,123,000 after acquiring an additional 432,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,435,000 after buying an additional 480,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,764,000 after acquiring an additional 102,121 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,398,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,824,000 after acquiring an additional 301,690 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $1,081,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,597,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $75.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average of $70.85.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

