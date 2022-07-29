Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,521,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WHR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Stock Up 3.9 %

WHR stock opened at $175.71 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $145.93 and a twelve month high of $245.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.49 and a 200 day moving average of $182.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

