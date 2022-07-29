Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $5,459,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 470,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 59,832 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,011,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

