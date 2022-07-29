Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.77 Million Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on GWRE shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.36.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Price Performance

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,718 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $124,005.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,266.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,718 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $124,005.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,266.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.06 and a 12-month high of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.



