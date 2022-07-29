Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 11,651 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBWI. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 3.6 %

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $35.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.72. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

