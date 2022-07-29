Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires Shares of 868 First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 298,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $18,053,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Performance

FTXR opened at $28.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.47. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $24.74 and a 52-week high of $36.18.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

