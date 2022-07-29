Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires Shares of 868 First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 298,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $18,053,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Performance
FTXR opened at $28.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.47. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $24.74 and a 52-week high of $36.18.
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR)
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.