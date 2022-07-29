The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Toro by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $317,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $449,523.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,077.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $317,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,537 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th.

NYSE:TTC opened at $85.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $115.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

