AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Position Boosted by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 133.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,279,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,685,000 after buying an additional 259,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,295,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,366,824,000 after buying an additional 60,786 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,804,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,147,509,000 after buying an additional 60,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,158,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,508,000 after buying an additional 279,449 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,682,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,469,000 after purchasing an additional 56,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME opened at $120.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.63 and its 200-day moving average is $125.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.70.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

