Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes $39,000 Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 329 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Workiva by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 28,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 22,361 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Workiva by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,153,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Workiva by 31.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 977,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,367,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.80.

WK opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.54. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.42 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 67.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

