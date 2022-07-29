HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Citigroup

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their price target on HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered HCA Healthcare from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.68.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 2.5 %

HCA stock opened at $209.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.89. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.43. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 10.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total value of $107,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,516.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 125,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

