Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $35,000 in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2,907.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 29,074 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ opened at $67.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.39. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.95 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $128,073.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,469.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $128,073.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,469.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.87.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

