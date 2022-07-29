Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 8,540.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $79.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $94.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average of $79.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.38%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

