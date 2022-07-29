Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 1,961 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 9,338.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Certara were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Certara by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CERT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Certara in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Certara in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Certara from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Insider Activity at Certara

Certara Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $28,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,958,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,219,841. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,958,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,219,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CERT opened at $22.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -284.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Certara Profile

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

