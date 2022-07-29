Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 101.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 106.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 17.5% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 38,409 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.10.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.10.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.