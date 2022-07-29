Benjamin Edwards Inc. Reduces Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 18,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $252.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.43. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $212.40 and a 52 week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.71.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

