Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Holdings Lifted by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) by 1,356.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,457 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Sphere 3D were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sphere 3D in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Sphere 3D during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere 3D Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Sphere 3D stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Sphere 3D Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D ( NASDAQ:ANY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 712.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.33 million.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage.

