Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS opened at $99.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.30.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 34.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.