Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 16,725.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 86.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.29.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,701,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,756,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,701,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,756,762.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,744 shares of company stock worth $4,985,329. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $87.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.56.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

