Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 208.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 3,015.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 27,140 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLNK shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Blink Charging Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 3.45. Blink Charging Co. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 220.64% and a negative return on equity of 28.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jack Levine bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $109,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,907.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.