Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 781 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 9,762.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 789 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BL. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $1,607,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $36,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,531.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $36,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,531.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,092 shares of company stock worth $289,468 over the last three months. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BL stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 0.92.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.89.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

