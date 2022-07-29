First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 413.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,146,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,291,000 after buying an additional 550,705 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,347,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,116,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,819,000 after purchasing an additional 76,914 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 976,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

LMBS opened at $48.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $50.95.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.