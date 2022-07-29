Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 186 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at $13,158,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on LAMR shares. Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lamar Advertising from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $99.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day moving average of $104.22. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $83.96 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.35%.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Stories

