20,386 Shares in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.52% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $318,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $22.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $26.32.

