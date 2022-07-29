Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $544,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $330,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,717,000 after acquiring an additional 62,453 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $111,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $101.75 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.84.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

