Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $562,000 Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 977.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,195 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 412,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 228,663 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 509.9% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 203,875 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 233,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 44,255 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 77,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 30,341 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New Trading Up 0.7 %

PAPR stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.47. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $29.84.

