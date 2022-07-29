Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Barings Participation Investors were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barings Participation Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $5,126,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Get Barings Participation Investors alerts:

Barings Participation Investors Stock Performance

MPV stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. Barings Participation Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

Barings Participation Investors Announces Dividend

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%.

(Get Rating)

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.