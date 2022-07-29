iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL opened at $120.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.11. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

