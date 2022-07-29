Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on LQDA. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Liquidia from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.29. Liquidia has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $7.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54.

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidia news, insider Robert A. Lippe acquired 29,628 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,142.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,538.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Liquidia news, Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 59,700 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $357,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,152,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,815,409.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Lippe acquired 29,628 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $100,142.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,538.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 300,428 shares of company stock worth $1,395,383 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidia by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 674.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

